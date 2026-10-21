Onion poultices: A traditional remedy for muscle pain
What's the story
Onion poultices have been used as a natural remedy for centuries, believed to relieve muscle pain. The method involves applying a mixture of onions and other ingredients directly onto the skin. While scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness is limited, many swear by this traditional practice. Here are five ways onion poultices are said to help relieve muscle pain, and how you can try them at home.
Basic technique
Simple onion poultice method
To make a simple onion poultice, chop one or two onions and heat them until soft.
Once cooled slightly, wrap the onions in a clean cloth or cheesecloth, and apply it to the affected area.
The heat from the onions is believed to help increase blood flow and reduce inflammation, providing relief from muscle pain.
Vinegar mix
Onion and vinegar combination
Combining onions with vinegar is another popular variation of the poultice.
Mix chopped onions with apple cider vinegar, and let it sit for a few minutes before applying it on the skin.
The acidity of vinegar is thought to enhance the anti-inflammatory properties of onions, making this combination more effective for some people.
Ginger addition
Onion poultice with ginger
Adding ginger to an onion poultice is said to boost its effectiveness even more.
Simply add grated ginger to chopped onions, and prepare the poultice as usual.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties of its own, which may complement those of onions, giving you better relief from muscle pain when used together.
Turmeric boost
Onion poultice with turmeric
Turmeric is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, which is why it is commonly added to onion poultices.
Mix turmeric powder with chopped onions, before applying them directly onto the skin.
The curcumin in turmeric may help reduce swelling and discomfort associated with muscle pain.
Safety tips
Precautions when using onion poultices
While onion poultices are generally safe for most people, it is important to take a few precautions.
Always check for any allergic reactions by testing a small area of skin first.
Avoid using these poultices on broken or irritated skin, as they may cause further irritation or discomfort.
If you experience any adverse reactions, discontinue use immediately, and consult a healthcare professional if necessary.