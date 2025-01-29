Hawthorn berries: A healthy option for your beverages
What's the story
Hawthorn berries have been used for centuries for their medicinal benefits.
These small, tart berries are full of antioxidants and can help improve heart health and circulation.
In this article, we'll explore easy ways to use hawthorn berries in your drinks, giving them a tasty and health-boosting twist.
Tea time
A heart-healthy tea blend
Blending hawthorn berries with complementary herbs such as rose hips and hibiscus results in a delicious, antioxidant-packed tea.
Just combine equal parts of dried hawthorn berries, rose hips, and hibiscus flowers.
Use one tablespoon of the blend and steep it in hot water for five to 10 minutes.
Not only will you enjoy a flavorful cup of tea, but you'll also benefit from its heart-supporting properties.
Summer sip
Refreshing hawthorn berry lemonade
Looking for a new summer drink? Here's how to make hawthorn berry lemonade:
Boil 20 grams of dried hawthorn berries in 500ml of water for 20 minutes. Strain the mixture and let it cool.
Add the juice of two lemons, and sweeten with honey to taste.
Enjoy this refreshing lemonade on a hot day, and get a nutrient boost from the berries.
Sweet health
Hawthorn berry syrup for digestive health
Hawthorn berry syrup is a delicious way to support your digestion.
To prepare it, you need to simmer one cup of dried hawthorn berries in three cups of water until the liquid reduces by half.
Strain it, then add honey or maple syrup in equal proportion to the liquid.
Keep the syrup in the fridge, and drizzle it on pancakes or yogurt.
Festive fizz
Sparkling hawthorn berry mocktail
Make a delicious and festive mocktail with sparkling water and your freshly made hawthorn berry syrup (using the recipe provided above).
Simply fill a glass halfway with ice cubes, add three tablespoons of your hawthorn berry syrup, fill the rest of the glass with sparkling water, and stir gently.
You can garnish your drink with fresh mint leaves or slices of lemon for added freshness.