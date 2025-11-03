You must visit these mountain villages in South Korea

South Korea is famous for its bustling cities and rich culture, but it also has some quaint mountain villages that promise a peaceful escape. These hidden gems are perfect for travelers looking for tranquility and a taste of traditional Korean life. From scenic views to unique cultural experiences, these villages are a must-visit for anyone looking to explore South Korea's quieter side.

#1 Discovering Bukchon Hanok Village Bukchon Hanok Village is a traditional Korean village located in the heart of Seoul. The village features hundreds of hanoks, traditional wooden houses that date back to the Joseon Dynasty. Visitors can stroll through narrow alleys and admire the beautiful architecture while soaking in panoramic views of the city. The village also has cultural centers where you can learn about traditional crafts and participate in hands-on activities.

#2 Exploring Jeongseon Arirang Market Jeongseon Arirang Market is one of South Korea's oldest traditional markets. Located in Jeongseon County, this market is famous for its local produce and handmade goods. Shoppers can find everything from fresh vegetables to traditional snacks, while soaking in the lively atmosphere of the market. The place also hosts cultural events that showcase local music and dance, making it a great place to experience Korean culture.

#3 Experiencing Andong Hahoe Folk Village Andong Hahoe Folk Village is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its well-preserved traditional houses and cultural heritage. The village provides an insight into Korea's past with its Confucian traditions and folk performances. Visitors can walk around the village, watch mask dances, or participate in workshops to learn about traditional crafts like pottery making or fan painting.