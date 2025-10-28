You must visit these heritage sites in Southern India

Southern India is home to some of the most stunning and lesser-known heritage sites that are just waiting to be explored. These hidden gems give you a peek into the region's rich history and culture, away from the usual touristy spots. From ancient temples to historical forts, these sites are perfect for those who want to explore the authentic side of Southern India. Here are some of these amazing places.

#1 The ancient city of Hampi Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is an ancient city dotted with ruins. Famous for its stunning architecture and historical significance, the city is home to several temples, palaces, and market streets. The Virupaksha Temple and Vittala Temple Complex are must-see attractions. One can explore these sites on foot or rent a bicycle to cover more ground.

#2 The majestic Brihadeeswarar Temple Located in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, Brihadeeswarar Temple is a masterpiece of Chola architecture. Built in the early 11th century, the temple is famous for its massive dome and intricate carvings. The temple complex also features several smaller shrines and a huge courtyard. Visitors can admire the craftsmanship that went into creating this architectural marvel.

#3 Exploring Mahabalipuram's rock-cut wonders Mahabalipuram is famous for its rock-cut temples and sculptures from the seventh century. The Shore Temple, one of the oldest structural temples in South India, overlooks the Bay of Bengal. Pancha Rathas, or Five Chariots, are monolithic structures carved out of granite. They are dedicated to different Hindu deities. These sites give a glimpse of early Dravidian architecture.