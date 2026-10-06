Spain's most beautiful train rides: A list
What's the story
Spain is famous for its picturesque landscapes, and what better way to explore them than through its scenic train routes? These journeys give you a chance to witness the country's diverse geography, from rolling hills to rugged coastlines. Whether you're a local or a tourist, these train rides are an ideal way to explore Spain's natural beauty at a leisurely pace. Here are some of the most beautiful train rides across Spain.
#1
The Transcantabrico: A coastal marvel
The Transcantabrico is an iconic luxury train journey that runs along the northern coast of Spain.
The route spans over 1,200 kilometers and takes you through the regions of Asturias, Cantabria, and the Basque Country.
Passengers can enjoy stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, charming coastal towns, and lush green landscapes.
The journey also includes stops at historical sites and offers onboard dining experiences featuring local cuisine.
#2
Al Andalus: Journey through Andalusia
The Al Andalus train ride takes you through the heart of Andalusia, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and stunning scenery.
This luxurious journey covers cities such as Seville, Granada, and Cordoba.
Travelers can enjoy panoramic views of olive groves, vineyards, and traditional whitewashed villages.
The train also offers guided tours at each stop, providing insights into Andalusian history and architecture.
#3
El Expreso de la Robla: Northern adventure
El Expreso de La Robla is a unique train ride that takes you from Bilbao to Lechago in northern Spain.
This route is famous for its breathtaking views of the Picos de Europa mountains and verdant valleys.
The journey includes several stops where travelers can explore charming villages or go hiking in nearby national parks.
Onboard amenities include comfortable seating with large windows for optimal viewing.
#4
Tren de los Pueblos Blancos: White Villages Tour
The Tren de los Pueblos Blancos offers a scenic ride through Andalusia's white villages, such as Ronda and Arcos de la Frontera.
This train journey provides a unique opportunity to explore Spain's rural beauty, with stops in towns that are rich in history and culture.
Travelers can enjoy the stunning views of the countryside from the train, making it a memorable experience.