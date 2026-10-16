How to make crispy masala khakhra at home
What's the story
Masala khakhra is a popular Indian snack that is crispy, thin, and flavorful. This street-style version adds a spicy twist to the traditional recipe, making it an exciting breakfast option. The combination of spices and the crunch of the khakhra makes it a delightful choice for those who enjoy bold flavors in their morning meals. Here's how you can prepare this spicy treat at home.
Ingredients
Ingredients for masala khakhra
To prepare masala khakhra, you will need whole wheat flour, sesame seeds, ajwain (carom seeds), red chili powder, turmeric powder, salt, and oil.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and lend the khakhra its signature taste.
The addition of sesame seeds and ajwain elevates the flavor profile, making it more aromatic and tasty.
Dough preparation
Preparing the dough
Start by mixing whole wheat flour with sesame seeds, ajwain, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt in a bowl.
Add water gradually to knead into a soft dough.
Let it rest for 10 minutes before rolling out. This resting time allows the flavors to meld together nicely.
Rolling technique
Rolling out khakhras
Divide the rested dough into small balls.
Roll each ball into a thin disc using a rolling pin.
Ensure that the discs are evenly flattened, so they cook uniformly on the skillet.
Dust with flour if required while rolling out to prevent sticking.
Cooking tips
Cooking tips for perfect texture
Heat a tava or flat skillet over medium flame.
Place one rolled disc on it and cook until small bubbles appear on its surface.
Flip it over and press gently with a spatula to ensure even cooking.
Repeat this process for all discs until they turn golden brown and crispy.
Serving ideas
Serving suggestions
Serve masala khakhra hot with yogurt or pickles for an added flavor dimension.
Pair it with tea or coffee for an energizing start to your day.
Its versatility makes it suitable not just for breakfast, but also as an evening snack option when you're craving something crunchy yet flavorful.