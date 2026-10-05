What are planche holds? Try them for a stronger core
What's the story
African planche holds, a traditional African exercise, are gaining popularity for their ability to strengthen the core. These exercises, which require balance and strength, are a great way to build a strong core. By doing these exercises regularly, you can improve your posture, balance, and overall core strength. Here are some insights into African planche holds and how they can help you build a strong core.
#1
Understanding planche holds
Planche holds are advanced bodyweight exercises that require you to hold your body parallel to the ground using only your hands.
The exercise requires immense upper body strength, balance, and core stability.
Originating from African traditions of physical training, planche holds have been used for centuries to develop strength and agility.
They target multiple muscle groups, including the abs, shoulders, and back.
#2
Benefits of African planche holds
Doing African planche holds has a number of benefits apart from just strengthening the core.
They improve your balance by forcing you to stabilize your body in an unusual position.
They also improve your flexibility as you stretch different muscle groups while holding the pose.
Further, they build endurance as you hold the position for longer periods of time.
#3
Technique tips for beginners
For beginners, it is important to focus on technique before attempting full planche holds.
Start with modified versions, like leaning forward on your hands or using support from your feet on a wall or bench.
Gradually increase difficulty as strength improves.
Consistent practice with proper form reduces the risk of injury, while enhancing the effectiveness of exercise.
#4
Incorporating planche holds into routine
To reap maximum benefits from African planche holds, include them in your workout routine at least two to three times a week.
Pair them with other core-strengthening exercises, like planks or leg raises, for a well-rounded approach to building core stability and strength over time.