Try these exercises for a more flexible upper back
What's the story
Costovertebral joints, which connect the ribs to the spine, are important for breathing and upper body movement. Strengthening these joints can improve posture and reduce back pain. Including certain exercises in your routine can help maintain joint health and flexibility. Here are five effective exercises that target the costovertebral joints, promoting better mobility and strength.
Rotation
Thoracic spine rotation
Thoracic spine rotation is an important exercise for improving the flexibility of the upper back.
For this, sit cross-legged on the floor with a straight back.
Place your right hand on your left knee and gently twist your torso to the left, holding the position for a few seconds before returning to the center.
Repeat on both sides.
This exercise helps in maintaining the range of motion in the costovertebral joints.
Stretch
Cat-Cow Stretch
The cat-cow stretch is a great way to increase spinal flexibility and relieve tension in the back.
Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), then exhale as you round your spine (cat position).
Repeat several times to loosen up the thoracic area and improve joint mobility.
Angels
Wall angels
Wall angels strengthen upper back muscles while also improving posture.
Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it.
Raise arms to shoulder height with elbows bent at ninety degrees, pressing against the wall throughout the movement.
Slowly slide arms up overhead while keeping contact with the wall, then lower them back down to shoulder height.
Bend
Seated forward bend
Seated forward bends stretch out tight muscles around the ribcage, improving flexibility around costovertebral joints.
Sit with legs extended straight out in front of you.
Inhale deeply, then exhale as you reach forward towards toes, keeping spine long throughout the movement.
Hold the stretch briefly before releasing back upright again.
Extension
Spinal extension on stability ball
Using a stability ball for spinal extensions targets deep postural muscles supporting vertebrae, including those at the level of the costovertebral joints.
Lie face down over the ball, ensuring it supports the lower abdomen, allowing the upper torso to extend naturally.
This exercise promotes spinal alignment and strengthens the surrounding musculature, enhancing joint health and function.