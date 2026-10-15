A beginner's guide to plyometric exercises
What's the story
Plyometric exercises are a great way to boost your lower body strength and power. The best part is that you can do them without putting too much strain on your joints. These exercises involve explosive movements that can improve your muscle tone and endurance. They are especially useful for athletes or anyone looking to improve their fitness levels. Here are some effective low-impact plyometrics for lower body strength.
Tip 1
Box jumps with soft landing
Box jumps are a great plyometric exercise that work on multiple muscle groups in the lower body.
To keep it low impact, focus on a soft landing by bending your knees as you descend.
This reduces the stress on your joints, while still giving you the benefits of building strength and power.
Start with a low box and gradually increase the height as you gain confidence and control.
Tip 2
Step-ups with knee lift
Step-ups with a knee lift add an element of coordination to your workout while targeting the quads, hamstrings, and glutes.
Use a sturdy platform or step at knee height for safety.
As you step up, lift one knee toward your chest to engage your core muscles as well.
This exercise improves balance and stability while enhancing lower body strength.
Tip 3
Lateral bounds for agility
Lateral bounds mimic the movement patterns used in sports that require quick side-to-side motions.
They target the inner and outer thighs, as well as calves.
Start by standing on one leg, then leap sideways onto the opposite leg while maintaining balance throughout the movement.
Focus on controlling each landing to minimize impact on joints.
Tip 4
Squat jumps with controlled descent
Squat jumps are a great way to build explosive power in the legs, but they can be hard on joints if not done right.
To make them low-impact, concentrate on a controlled descent after each jump by bending at the hips and knees.
This way, you minimize the impact force while still working on muscle activation effectively.
Tip 5
Skater jumps for dynamic movement
Skater jumps are ideal for building dynamic strength in legs and improving cardiovascular fitness at the same time.
Start by standing on one foot before jumping diagonally across with the other foot landing behind you, like a skating motion.
Repeat alternately between sides without pausing too long in between jumps. This keeps intensity high throughout the workout session.