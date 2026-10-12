Sissy squats: A must-try for lower body strength
What's the story
Sissy squats are a great exercise to strengthen your lower body, particularly the quadriceps. Unlike regular squats, sissy squats isolate the quads without engaging the glutes and hamstrings too much. This makes them a great addition to your workout regimen if you want to focus on the quads. Here's how you can do sissy squats right and make the most of this exercise.
Tip 1
Proper form for maximum benefit
Maintaining proper form is key to getting the most out of sissy squats and avoiding injuries.
Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, hands on a wall or chair for support.
Keep your torso upright as you bend your knees forward, lowering yourself into a squat position while keeping your heels on the ground.
This movement should be controlled and steady, avoiding any jerky motions.
Tip 2
Gradual progression for beginners
For beginners, it's important to start slowly and gradually increase intensity.
Start with a few repetitions, and focus on maintaining good form throughout each movement.
As strength improves, gradually increase the number of repetitions, or add resistance by holding weights in each hand.
Consistency is key; aim to practice regularly for best results.
Tip 3
Incorporating variations into routine
To keep your workouts engaging and challenging, try incorporating variations of sissy squats into your routine.
One variation involves performing the exercise on an elevated surface, like a step or platform, which increases the range of motion and intensity.
Another option is to hold onto one leg while performing the squat, which adds balance and coordination challenges.
Tip 4
Benefits beyond muscle strength
Apart from building muscle strength, sissy squats also improve flexibility in the knees and ankles.
The movement stretches these joints as you lower yourself into position, promoting better mobility over time.
Additionally, performing this exercise regularly can improve your overall balance by engaging core muscles for stability during each repetition.