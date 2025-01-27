Practice these 5 simple exercises to strengthen your knee
The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is a key stabilizer of the knee, particularly in athletes and active individuals.
Strengthening the ACL not only prevents injuries but also facilitates quicker recovery post-injury.
This article details five effective exercises to strengthen the ACL. They are simple yet effective and do not require any fancy equipment.
Squats
Squats for solid foundation
Squats are a basic but powerful exercise that strengthen the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes - these muscles are crucial for knee joint support.
To do a squat right, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then lower your body like you're sitting back into a chair. Keep your chest up and knees behind your toes.
Do three sets of 10 to 15 reps to effectively build strength around the knee.
Hamstring curls
Hamstring curls for balance
Strong hamstrings are crucial for ACL health because they counteract the force exerted by the quadriceps on the knee.
Lie prone and either use a leg curl machine or a resistance band to draw your heels towards your buttocks.
If you lack equipment, doing bridges is another good way to work these muscles.
Aim for three sets of 10 reps.
Calf raises
Calf raises to support knee stability
The calves don't just aid the ankle, they also help stabilize the knee.
Stand on a step with your heels hanging off, then push yourself up onto your toes before lowering back down with control.
This exercise can be done anywhere and doesn't require any equipment other than your body weight.
To see the most benefit, aim for three sets of 15 reps.
Side lunges
Side lunges for lateral strength
Side lunges are great for enhancing stability in lateral movements, which is key for sports and any activities that require side-to-side motion.
Start with a standing position then take a big step to the side, bending the knee of the stepping leg while keeping the other leg straight.
Push back to the starting position and ensure to work both sides equally.
Do three sets of 10 reps on each side.
Plyometrics
Plyometric jumps increase power and agility
Plyometric exercises, like box jumps or jump squats, build power, agility, and toughness in ligaments, including the ACL.
They train your muscles to respond and coordinate better under stress, like when you're jumping or changing direction suddenly.
Start with lower boxes or less intensity, then work your way up to more challenging heights or efforts over time.
Two sets of eight is a good place to start.