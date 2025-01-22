Boost your knee stability with these 5 exercises
What's the story
The arcuate ligament plays a crucial role in providing stability and functionality to the knee.
By strengthening this ligament, you can prevent injuries and enhance the overall strength of your legs.
This blog post presents a selection of five highly effective exercises specifically aimed at strengthening the arcuate ligament.
These exercises are easy to perform and highly beneficial, making them a perfect addition to your regular workout routine.
Leg lifts
Leg lifts for ligament strength
Leg lifts strengthen the muscles surrounding the knee, which indirectly helps in strengthening the arcuate ligament.
Lie on your back with one leg bent and the other straight.
Raise the straight leg to the height of the bent knee, hold for three seconds, then lower.
Repeat 10 times before switching legs.
Squats
Squats: A comprehensive approach
Squats are great not only for building strength in your quadriceps and hamstrings but also for engaging the muscles around your knee, including those associated with the arcuate ligament.
Start with your feet shoulder-width apart, then slowly lower yourself as if sitting back into a chair, keeping your chest up and making sure your knees don't go past your toes.
Try for three sets of 12 reps each.
Hamstring curls
Hamstring curls for knee stability
Hamstring curls isolate the muscles in the back of your thigh, enhancing flexibility and strength in your knee joint.
Either on a lying leg curl machine at the gym or with an elastic band at home, make sure you smoothly curl your heels up towards your buttocks and then slowly lower back to the starting position.
Three sets of 15 repetitions should be enough to see some significant improvements.
Step-ups
Step-ups: Elevating strength training
Step-ups are great for simulating real-life motions, and they help build leg strength and stability in the muscles supporting the knees.
Find a step or bench that is six inches high for beginners, or higher for more advanced individuals.
Step up with one foot, bring the other foot up to stand on top of it, and then step down backward with care.
Switch legs after each set of 12 reps.
Lunges
Lunges: Forward motion for ligament health
Lunges are great exercises for improving balance, coordination, and leg strength including areas around crucial ligaments such as the arcuate ligaments in your knees.
To do lunges right, you step forward with one leg and lower your hips until both knees are bent at about a 90 degrees angle. Make sure your front knee is directly above your ankle, not pushed out too far.