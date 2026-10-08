Sukhdi: A simple Gujarati sweet worth trying

The main ingredients of sukhdi are wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. Cardamom and nuts can also be added.

To prepare it, heat ghee in a pan and roast the wheat flour over low to medium heat until aromatic and golden brown.

Melt the jaggery separately or add it to the roasted mixture.

Mix everything well and spread the mixture in a greased tray. Let it cool and set before cutting it into square and diamond-shaped pieces.