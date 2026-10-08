Sukhdi: A simple Gujarati sweet worth trying
What's the story
Sukhdi is a traditional Gujarati sweet made with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. Also known as gol papdi in some parts of Gujarat, it has a soft, slightly crumbly texture and a rich, earthy flavor. The simple combination of roasted flour, ghee, and jaggery gives this sweet its distinctive taste. Here's what makes sukhdi a beloved traditional sweet and an easy treat to prepare at home.
Dish 1
Ingredients and preparation
The main ingredients of sukhdi are wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. Cardamom and nuts can also be added.
To prepare it, heat ghee in a pan and roast the wheat flour over low to medium heat until aromatic and golden brown.
Melt the jaggery separately or add it to the roasted mixture.
Mix everything well and spread the mixture in a greased tray. Let it cool and set before cutting it into square and diamond-shaped pieces.
Dish 2
Nutritional benefits
Sukhdi also offers several nutritional benefits owing to its ingredients.
Wheat flour provides fiber, which aids digestion, while jaggery acts as a natural sweetener with iron content that helps boost hemoglobin levels.
Ghee adds healthy fats that provide energy throughout the day.
This dish can be an ideal option for those looking for quick energy without refined sugars.
Dish 3
Variations to try
The basic sukhdi recipe can be adapted with different ingredients.
Chopped almonds, pistachios, or cashews can be added for extra crunch. Cardamom powder is also commonly used to enhance its aroma.
Some variations use ingredients such as sesame seeds or coconut for a different flavor and texture.
These additions can give the traditional sweet a simple and delicious twist.
Tip 1
Tips for making perfect sukhdi at home
Roast the wheat flour patiently over low to medium heat until it becomes aromatic and golden brown.
Avoid overheating it, as the flour can burn quickly.
Use good-quality jaggery and add it carefully to the roasted flour and ghee mixture.
Mix quickly and spread the mixture evenly in a greased tray. Let the sukhdi cool and set before cutting it into pieces.
This helps the pieces hold their shape while retaining their soft, slightly crumbly texture.