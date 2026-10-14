5 black rice recipes you'll love
What's the story
Often overlooked, black rice is a versatile ingredient that can elevate your everyday meals. With its rich flavor and nutritional benefits, black rice offers a unique twist to traditional recipes. Here are five surprising ways to incorporate black rice into your daily dishes, making them not only more nutritious but also more interesting. From breakfast to dinner, these ideas will help you discover the potential of this ancient grain.
Morning delight
Black rice breakfast bowl
Start your day with a nutritious black rice breakfast bowl.
Combine cooked black rice with fresh fruits like berries or bananas, and top it off with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup. Add some nuts or seeds for an extra crunch.
This hearty breakfast is packed with antioxidants and fiber, keeping you energized throughout the morning.
Lunch twist
Savory black rice salad
Transform your lunch routine by preparing a savory black rice salad.
Mix cooked black rice with chopped vegetables, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
Toss in some chickpeas or lentils for added protein.
Dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a refreshing meal that's perfect for warm days.
Dinner fusion
Black rice stir-fry
Elevate your dinner by making a flavorful stir-fry with black rice.
Saute vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and snap peas in sesame oil until tender.
Add cooked black rice, along with soy sauce or tamari for seasoning.
This dish not only satisfies hunger, but also provides essential nutrients like iron and magnesium.
Sweet treat
Black rice pudding dessert
Indulge in a sweet treat by preparing black rice pudding as dessert.
Cook black rice in coconut milk until creamy and tender. Sweeten it with sugar or agave syrup, and add vanilla extract for flavoring.
Garnish the pudding with shredded coconut or raisins before serving warm or chilled.
Culinary adventure
Black rice sushi rolls
Embark on a culinary adventure by making sushi rolls with black rice instead of white sushi rice.
Spread cooked black rice over nori sheets, then fill them with avocado slices, cucumber sticks, and carrot strips.
Roll tightly using bamboo mats, then slice into bite-sized pieces.
Enjoy these colorful sushi rolls dipped lightly into soy sauce, accompanied by wasabi paste if desired.