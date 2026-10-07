Sweden's most peaceful islands: A list
What's the story
Sweden's islands are the perfect getaway for those seeking peace and quiet. With their stunning nature and calm, these islands are perfect for a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. From lush forests to pristine coastlines, each island has its own unique charm. Here are five of Sweden's most peaceful islands, perfect for those looking to unwind in nature's lap.
#1
Discover the beauty of Gotland
Gotland is one of Sweden's largest islands and is famous for its medieval history and stunning landscapes.
The island features limestone cliffs, sandy beaches, and dense forests, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.
You can explore ancient ruins or just relax on the beach.
The mild climate allows year-round visits, making Gotland an ideal retreat destination.
#2
Explore the tranquility of Oland
Oland is famous for its unique biodiversity and picturesque landscapes. The island is dotted with windmills, sandy beaches, and dense forests.
Oland's limestone plains are home to a number of rare plant species, making it a paradise for botanists and nature lovers alike.
Visitors can explore hiking trails or just enjoy the peaceful surroundings.
#3
Experience the serenity of Orust
Orust is Sweden's third largest island, located off the west coast.
It is famous for its rocky coastlines, quaint fishing villages, and lush greenery.
The island offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, cycling, and kayaking.
Orust's calm atmosphere makes it an ideal place to relax and reconnect with nature.
#4
Unwind on the quiet shores of Marstrand
Marstrand is a small island famous for its picturesque views and historical sites, like Carlstens Fortress.
The island has a number of walking trails along the coast, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the sea.
Marstrand's peaceful environment makes it an ideal place to unwind while soaking in the beauty of Swedish nature.
#5
Enjoy nature's calm on Ven
Ven is a tiny island in the Oresund Strait between Sweden and Denmark. It is famous for its rolling hills, vineyards, and charming cottages.
The island offers a number of biking trails, giving you a chance to explore its natural beauty at your own pace.
Ven's tranquil setting makes it perfect for those looking to escape into the lap of nature.