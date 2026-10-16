5 sweet potato-based recipes you can make for dinner tonight
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Sweet potatoes are an incredibly versatile ingredient, perfect for whipping up hearty family dinners. Loaded with nutrients and natural sweetness, they can be used in a variety of dishes that are both filling and delicious. Here are five sweet potato recipes that are sure to please everyone at the dinner table. Each recipe highlights the unique qualities of sweet potatoes, making them a staple for any family meal.
Dish 1
Sweet potato casserole delight
Sweet potato casserole is a classic dish that marries the natural sweetness of the tuber with a crunchy topping.
For this dish, mash cooked sweet potatoes with butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
Top with a mixture of oats, nuts, and honey before baking until golden brown.
This casserole makes for an ideal side or main course for those who love a sweet-savory combo.
Dish 2
Creamy sweet potato soup
Creamy sweet potato soup is the perfect comfort food for chilly evenings.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, then add diced sweet potatoes and vegetable broth.
Simmer until tender, and blend until smooth for a creamy texture without any dairy.
Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg for added flavor. Serve hot with crusty bread on the side.
Dish 3
Roasted sweet potato wedges
Roasted sweet potato wedges make for an easy, yet satisfying, side dish or snack option.
Cut sweet potatoes into wedges and toss them in olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Roast in the oven at a high temperature until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
These wedges go well with dips like hummus or guacamole.
Dish 4
Sweet potato stir-fry medley
A stir-fry with sweet potatoes makes for a colorful and nutrient-rich meal.
Start by sautéing sliced bell peppers, broccoli florets, and carrots in sesame oil.
Add cubed sweet potatoes along with soy sauce and ginger paste for flavoring.
Cook until all vegetables are tender-crisp but still vibrant in color.
This stir-fry is perfect when served over rice or noodles.
Dish 5
Baked stuffed sweet potatoes
Baked stuffed sweet potatoes are filling and nutritious.
Bake whole sweet potatoes until soft. Slice open and fill with black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, avocado, lime juice, cilantro, and cheese (optional).
Bake again briefly to melt cheese, if desired.
This dish is a great way to enjoy the health benefits of sweet potatoes while indulging in other flavors.