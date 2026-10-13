Your next meal needs this protein-packed pairing
What's the story
Sweet potatoes and chickpeas are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used to make hearty meals. Both are packed with nutrients, making them an ideal combination for anyone looking for a healthy meal. While sweet potatoes provide a natural sweetness and creamy texture, chickpeas add protein and fiber to the mix. Here are some ways to use these ingredients in your meals.
Dish 1
Roasted sweet potato and chickpea salad
Roasting sweet potatoes and chickpeas brings out their natural flavors.
Toss them with olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes.
Once roasted, mix them with fresh greens like spinach or arugula. Add a simple dressing of lemon juice and olive oil for added zest.
This salad makes for a nutritious lunch or dinner option.
Dish 2
Sweet potato chickpea curry
A sweet potato chickpea curry is a warming dish perfect for cooler days.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in coconut oil until fragrant.
Add diced sweet potatoes, canned chickpeas, coconut milk, and curry powder. Simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender.
Serve over rice or quinoa for a filling meal that packs a punch of flavor.
Dish 3
Stuffed sweet potatoes with chickpeas
Baked sweet potatoes make an excellent base for stuffing with chickpeas.
Bake whole sweet potatoes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until soft (about 45 minutes).
Scoop out some of the flesh and mix it with cooked chickpeas, diced tomatoes, and spices like cumin or paprika.
Fill the sweet potato skins with this mixture, and bake again briefly to heat through.
Dish 4
Sweet potato chickpea fritters
For those who love crispy textures, try making fritters out of mashed sweet potato mixed with mashed chickpeas.
Form small patties, and pan-fry them until golden brown on both sides.
These fritters can be served as appetizers or side dishes at any meal occasion.