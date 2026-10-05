5 must-try dishes from Madhya Pradesh
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh, a central Indian state, is famous for its rich cultural heritage and diverse culinary traditions. Among its many offerings, breakfast is an integral part of the local cuisine that reflects the region's flavors and ingredients. From savory to sweet, these dishes are not just filling but also give an insight into the daily lives of Madhya Pradesh's people. Here are five traditional breakfasts that are quintessential to this vibrant state's morning routine.
Dish 1
Poha: A light start
Poha is flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and sev for added crunch.
This dish is light on the stomach but filling enough to keep you energized through the morning.
Poha can be found in most households and street stalls across Madhya Pradesh, making it a popular breakfast choice.
Dish 2
Jalebi: Sweet morning delight
Jalebi is a sweet treat made from a fermented batter of flour, which is deep-fried in circular shapes and soaked in sugar syrup.
This crispy, syrupy delight is often paired with other savory items like kachori or samosa for a balanced meal.
Jalebi's bright orange color and unique texture make it a favorite among locals.
Dish 3
Bhutte ka kees: Corn specialty
A unique dish from Indore, bhutte ka kees is made by grating corn kernels and cooking them with spices like cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and green chilies.
The addition of milk gives it a creamy texture, while fresh coriander leaves add aroma.
This dish highlights the use of locally available ingredients in traditional recipes.
Dish 4
Sabudana khichdi: Fasting favorite
Sabudana khichdi is prepared from soaked tapioca pearls cooked with peanuts, potatoes, green chilies, and cumin seeds.
This light, yet nutritious, dish is commonly eaten during fasting days but also makes for an everyday breakfast option because of its simplicity and taste.
Garnished with lemon juice or fresh coriander leaves, sabudana khichdi offers a refreshing start to the day.
Dish 5
Samosa: Spicy pastry delight
Samosa is a popular snack that doubles up as a breakfast option in many parts of Madhya Pradesh.
It is made by stuffing a spicy potato mixture into a triangular pastry shell and deep-frying it until golden brown.
Served hot with tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney, samosas are loved for their crispy exterior and flavorful filling.