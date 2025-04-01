Fishtail braids made easy: Perfect looks for every hair length
What's the story
Fishtail braids are as versatile as they are stylish. They can be styled for different hair lengths, which is why many love them.
Short hair, mid-length, or long hair, mastering the fishtail braid can easily up your look.
Here's looking at how you can get the perfect fishtail braid depending on your hair length, and nail a chic, polished look every single time.
Short style
Fishtail braid for short hair
The fishtail braids on short hair begin by gathering hair at the nape.
Split it into two sections, weaving small strands from each side into the other.
Secure it with an elastic band when done.
This particular style is best kept tight to avoid loose strands.
Medium style
Medium-length hair fishtail braid
For medium-length hair, fishtail braids give you more options to play with.
Start by parting your hair in the middle or one side as you prefer.
Divide your hair into two sections and start weaving small pieces from each section over to the other side till you reach the bottom of your hair.
A looser braid adds volume and texture while keeping it elegant enough for casual outings or formal events.
Long style
Long hair fishtail braid techniques
Long-haired beauties can experiment with different fishtail braid styles, all thanks to their length.
First, brush out tangles and split hair into two sections at shoulder level or lower.
Weave smaller strands from either section alternately until you reach the desired length.
Secure the braid with an elastic band.
For more fullness, gently pull apart sections of the braid, making it look even neater without compromising on style.
Styling tips
Tips for enhancing your fishtail braid
To take your fishtail braid to the next level, no matter which of the aforementioned length categories it falls into, try adding accessories like ribbons woven through the individual plaits.
While you are at it, making subtle highlights with temporary color sprays beforehand (if applicable) can be a good decision.
You can add different textures like curling ends after the braiding session, to achieve a unique, personalized result every single time!