Thepla: Try this flavorful Gujarati flatbread for breakfast
What's the story
Thepla, a traditional Gujarati flatbread, makes for an ideal street-style breakfast. This spiced bread is made from whole wheat flour and fenugreek leaves, giving it a unique taste. Thepla can be eaten plain or with accompaniments like yogurt or pickles. Its portability and ease of preparation make it a popular choice for busy mornings. Here's how to enjoy this flavorful dish as part of your breakfast routine.
#1
Ingredients for authentic thepla
To make authentic thepla, you need whole wheat flour, gram flour, fresh fenugreek leaves, yogurt, turmeric powder, chili powder, and ajwain seeds.
These ingredients combine to give thepla its signature taste and texture. You can also add a pinch of sugar to balance the spices.
Having these ingredients handy will make it easier to prepare this delightful dish at home.
#2
Preparation steps simplified
Start by kneading the dough with whole wheat flour and gram flour mixed with yogurt for softness.
Add chopped fenugreek leaves and spices like turmeric and chili powder for flavor.
Roll out small portions into thin circles on a floured surface.
Cook each circle on a hot tava until golden brown on both sides.
#3
Serving suggestions for thepla
Thepla can be served with various accompaniments to enhance its flavor profile further.
Common pairings include mint chutney or tamarind chutney for added zestiness.
Alternatively, plain yogurt provides a cooling contrast against its spiciness while making it more nutritious at breakfast time.
#4
Tips for perfecting your thepla
To make sure your theplas are soft and tasty, knead the dough well, and let it rest for a while.
This will help the gluten develop, making the theplas easier to roll and softer when cooked.
Using fresh fenugreek leaves also makes a huge difference in flavor.
If you want to store theplas, keep them in an airtight container to retain their freshness and avoid them getting soggy.