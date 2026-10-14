These cacti varieties can help keep bugs away
What's the story
Cacti are known for their resilience and low maintenance, but some varieties also serve the purpose of keeping bugs away. These desert plants can be a great addition to your home or garden, keeping pesky insects at bay while adding a unique aesthetic appeal. Here are five cacti that are particularly good at repelling bugs, giving you a natural and effective solution to pest problems.
Tip 1
The prickly pear's defensive nature
Prickly pear cacti have a unique structure that makes them great bug repellents.
The pads of the prickly pear are covered with tiny spines, which can deter many insects from getting close.
Further, these cacti also produce a waxy coating that repels water and may keep some pests away.
Their robust nature makes them ideal for gardens where you want to keep bugs at bay.
Tip 2
Saguaro cactus: A towering sentinel
The saguaro cactus is famous for its towering height and iconic shape, but it also serves as a natural bug repellent.
Its thick skin and spines make it hard for insects to penetrate, and its size can intimidate larger pests.
The saguaro's slow growth rate means it can live for decades, providing long-term protection against unwanted bugs in your garden.
Tip 3
Barrel cactus: Compact protection
Barrel cacti are compact but effective at keeping bugs away.
Their round shape is covered in sharp spines, which act as a physical barrier against many types of insects.
Barrel cacti also require very little water, making them perfect for arid climates where other plants may struggle.
Their compact size makes them easy to place around your garden as natural bug deterrents.
Tip 4
Christmas cactus: Festive yet functional
The Christmas cactus may not be your first pick for bug repellent, but its unique properties make it useful in keeping some pests away.
While it does not have traditional spines like other cacti, its thick leaves release natural oils that can deter certain insects when touched or disturbed.
This makes it an interesting option if you want aesthetics, along with functionality.
Tip 5
Fishhook Barrel Cactus: Unique spiny defense
The fishhook barrel cactus is named after its distinctive hooked spines, which provide an additional layer of defense against bugs.
These spines are designed to catch and hold onto anything that tries to climb over them, effectively keeping many crawling insects at bay.
This cactus is perfect for rock gardens or sandy soils, where its unique spiny structure can be best utilized.