Want a stronger upper body? Try tiger bend push-ups
What's the story
The tiger bend push-up is a unique exercise that combines the benefits of a traditional push-up with a dynamic arm movement. This exercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the chest, shoulders, and triceps, while also engaging the core. By incorporating this movement into your workout routine, you can enhance upper body strength and improve overall fitness levels. Here is how to perform this exercise effectively and safely.
Tip 1
Proper form is key
Maintaining proper form is crucial for the tiger bend push-up.
Start in a standard push-up position with hands shoulder-width apart.
As you lower your body, bend your elbows outward while keeping them close to your torso.
This ensures that the focus remains on the triceps and shoulders.
Keep your back straight and core engaged throughout the movement to avoid injury.
Tip 2
Gradually increase intensity
Like any exercise, it's important to gradually increase the intensity of tiger bend push-ups.
Start with a few repetitions, and gradually increase as your strength improves.
You can also add variations, like elevating your feet or slowing down the movement, to increase difficulty.
This progressive approach helps build endurance without straining muscles.
Tip 3
Incorporate into routine
To reap maximum benefits from tiger bend push-ups, include them in your regular workout routine.
They can be performed as part of a circuit training session, or as a standalone exercise focused on upper body strength.
Consistency is key; aim for two to three sessions per week for noticeable improvements in muscle tone and endurance.
Tip 4
Avoid common mistakes
Common mistakes in tiger bend push-ups include flaring the elbows too much or letting the hips sag.
These errors can lead to injuries over time if not corrected early.
Check your alignment before each rep.
Focus on controlled movements rather than speed. This helps you get better results while staying safe.