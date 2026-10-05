How to make crispy tofu and chive pancakes at home

The key ingredients in tofu and chive pancakes are, of course, tofu and chives.

Tofu gives a creamy texture while absorbing the flavors of other ingredients.

Chives lend a mild onion-like taste that complements the tofu well.

Flour is also used to bind the mixture together, and water helps in achieving the right consistency.

These simple, yet flavorful, ingredients make the pancakes delicious and satisfying.