Tasty ways to use tomatoes and bell peppers
What's the story
Tomatoes and bell peppers are two of the most versatile ingredients found in almost every vegetarian dish. They not only add color but also a range of flavors that can make the simplest of meals delicious. Be it a salad or a stew, these two ingredients can be used in a number of ways to make the dish more interesting. Here's how you can use tomatoes and bell peppers in your vegetarian recipes.
Dish 1
Roasted vegetable medley
Roasting tomatoes and bell peppers brings out their natural sweetness.
Just chop them up, toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast at 200 degrees Celsius until caramelized.
This simple method makes for a great side dish or a topping for grains like quinoa or rice.
The roasted veggies can also be blended into a smooth sauce for pasta dishes.
Dish 2
Fresh salsa creation
Fresh salsa with tomatoes and bell peppers is an absolute must for any vegetarian meal.
Dice both the ingredients finely, and mix with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and spices of your choice.
This vibrant salsa goes perfectly with tacos, nachos, or even as a topping on grilled vegetables.
The combination of fresh flavors adds a zesty kick to any dish.
Dish 3
Stuffed bell peppers delight
Stuffed bell peppers make for an interesting way to combine tomatoes and other ingredients like rice or beans.
Cut the tops off the peppers and hollow them out before stuffing with a mixture of cooked rice, diced tomatoes, herbs, and spices.
Bake until the peppers are tender for a hearty meal that is both filling and nutritious.
Dish 4
Tomato-bell pepper soup
A comforting soup made from tomatoes and bell peppers is perfect for cooler days.
Saute onions in olive oil before adding chopped tomatoes and bell peppers, along with vegetable broth.
Simmer until everything is soft before blending into a smooth consistency, if desired.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like basil or oregano for added depth of flavor.