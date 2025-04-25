5 self-massage techniques to try at home
What's the story
Self-massage is a simple, inexpensive way to relieve stress and tension in the body.
For starters, it serves as a perfect entry point into wellness practices, without the need for expensive equipment or professional services.
Using basic techniques, you can target specific areas of discomfort and promote relaxation.
Here are five easy self-massage techniques you can try at home to improve your well-being.
Tension release
Neck and shoulder relief
The neck and shoulders tend to carry a lot of tension because of bad posture or stress.
To relieve this, use your fingers to gently knead the neck and shoulder muscles in circular motions.
Concentrate on any knots/tight spots you find, applying gentle pressure until you feel relieved.
This technique improves circulation and reduces stiffness.
Sole soother
Foot massage for relaxation
Our feet carry the burden of our daily chores, making them susceptible to tiredness.
A mere foot massage can be quite relieving.
Use your thumbs to apply pressure along the arch of your foot, from heel to toe in slow strokes.
Note the tender areas, as these may be points of tension that require extra attention.
Palm press
Hand massage for stress reduction
Our hands are always at work during the day, which can cause them to feel strained and sore.
To relieve this, push your thumb into the center of your palm, making small circular movements with moderate pressure.
Slowly move towards each finger by squeezing gently from base to tip.
This technique not only relaxes our hand muscles but also makes us feel calm overall.
Lumbar ease
Lower back comfort technique
The lower back is another common place where people feel discomfort due to prolonged sitting or standing positions.
To address this issue yourself at home: lie down flat on a firm surface; place both hands under either side near the lumbar region; then slowly move them up and down while applying light to moderate force until feeling relaxed again.
Face revive
Facial massage for refreshment
Facial massages can do wonders to tired skin, given that they boost blood circulation, which makes complexion better naturally with time.
Begin with fingertips lightly placed across the forehead area before proceeding downwards toward cheeks.
Utilize upward sweeping motions, followed closely behind the jawline, ending off in the chin region finally.
Make sure to cover all around the face evenly without missing spots along the way.