Night zip-lining 101: 5 must-visit spots
What's the story
Combining the thrill of flying and the intrigue of darkness, night zip-lining presents a one-of-a-kind experience for adventure junkies.
The activity is becoming increasingly popular among those looking for a dose of adrenaline under the night skies.
From across the globe, the following destinations offer a thrilling experience of night zip-lining, each with its own unique beauty and challenges. Take a look!
Monteverde
Costa Rica's Monteverde Cloud Forest
Monteverde Cloud Forest in Costa Rica is famous for its biodiversity and lush landscapes.
At night, you can glide through this dense forest canopy on a zip-line and witness a different side of nature.
The cool breeze and sounds of nocturnal wildlife only make things more exciting.
This place is ideal for those who wish to marry their love for nature with adventure.
Whistler
Whistler's Superfly Ziplines in Canada
Whistler in Canada features one of the longest night zip-lining experiences with its Superfly Ziplines.
Not only do you get breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains under a starlit sky, but also the dual ziplines allow your friends or family to race side by side, adding a competitive edge to this thrilling activity.
Rotorua
New Zealand's Rotorua Canopy Tours
Rotorua Canopy Tours in New Zealand takes you through ancient forests at night in the most immersive way possible.
The tour consists of several ziplines and suspension bridges, giving you different views of the forest beneath.
Guides also share insights about local flora and fauna, making it both educational and exciting.
Chiang Mai
Thailand's Flight of the Gibbon in Chiang Mai
Located near Chiang Mai, Thailand, Flight of the Gibbon offers an exhilarating mix of adventure and cultural immersion with its night tours.
Participants are treated to some breathtaking views over the lush valleys below, all the while learning about the area's ongoing conservation efforts.
The experience not only thrills but also educates you on environmental preservation, making it a meaningful adventure.
Toro Verde
Puerto Rico's Toro Verde Adventure Park
Toro Verde Adventure Park in Puerto Rico is home to one of the world's longest ziplines, also called "The Monster."
During the night, zip-liners can go up to 95 mph while taking in stunning panoramic views of mountains under the moonlight or artificial lights on some stretches.