Desert trip? Keep these sun safety tips in mind
What's the story
Exploring Africa's deserts is an exhilarating experience, but the harsh sun can be a challenge. To ensure your journey is safe and enjoyable, it's essential to pack the right sun protection essentials. This article provides practical tips on what to include in your travel kit. From clothing choices to skincare products, these insights will help you shield yourself from the sun's intense rays while exploring these vast landscapes.
Attire
Lightweight, breathable clothing
Opt for lightweight and breathable clothing to keep cool in the desert heat.
Fabrics like cotton and linen are ideal, as they allow air to circulate and wick moisture away from the skin.
Long-sleeved shirts and loose-fitting pants can protect your skin from direct sunlight while keeping you comfortable during long treks.
Skincare
Broad-spectrum sunscreen
A broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 is a must-have. It protects against both UVA and UVB rays, reducing the risk of sunburns and long-term skin damage.
Apply sunscreen generously on all exposed areas of skin at least 15 minutes before going outdoors, and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.
Headgear
Wide-brimmed hats
A wide-brimmed hat is essential for protecting your face, neck, and ears from sun exposure.
Choose a hat made of lightweight material with a brim that extends at least three inches all around.
This accessory not only provides shade but also helps keep you cool by reducing direct sunlight on your head.
Eye protection
UV-blocking sunglasses
Protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays is essential when traveling through desert regions.
Invest in high-quality sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays.
Look for styles with wraparound frames for added coverage, and polarized lenses to reduce glare from sand surfaces.
Lip care
Lip balm with SPF
Don't forget about lip protection; the lips are prone to sunburn as they have no melanin.
Use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and apply it generously before heading out.
Reapply throughout the day, especially after eating or drinking, to keep your lips moisturized and protected.