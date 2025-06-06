How statement buttons can upgrade your outfits
What's the story
Revamping a wardrobe doesn't always mean going for a complete overhaul. Sometimes, it's the small changes that can make a big impact.
And, what better way to breathe new life into old clothes than adding statement buttons?
They can really transform the look of garments, making them look fresh and stylish without burning a hole in your pocket.
Here's how.
Color and shape
Choose bold colors and shapes
Select buttons in bold colors or quirky shapes to make things visually interesting.
Bright reds, blues, or greens can add a pop of color to neutral clothing pieces.
Likewise, opting for geometric or abstract shapes instead of regular round buttons can make garments look edgy.
This way you can let your personality shine through subtle yet impactful details.
Material mix
Mix materials for texture
Incorporating different materials, like wood, metal, or even fabric-covered buttons, adds texture to clothing items.
Mixing materials creates depth and dimension that standard plastic buttons may lack.
For instance, pairing wooden buttons with denim jackets or metal ones with wool coats can introduce an element of surprise.
This approach enhances the overall aesthetic appeal.
Oversized focus
Use oversized buttons as focal points
Oversized buttons make for perfect statement pieces on understated clothing, say cardigans/blazers.
They grab attention and add a dash of character without overpowering the garment's design.
One giant button on top of a coat or across the front of a dress can re-style it instantly without compromising on functionality.
Vintage flair
Incorporate vintage finds for unique flair
Searching thrift stores or flea markets for vintage buttons gives you unique options you won't find in modern stores.
More often than not, these finds come with intricate designs which add so much charm and nostalgia to contemporary pieces.
Incorporating vintage elements into your wardrobe ensures each piece tells its own story, while keeping you away from the clutches of mass-produced fashion trends.
Asymmetrical style
Experiment with asymmetrical arrangements
Arranging buttons asymmetrically on shirts or jackets adds a quirky twist to classic designs.
The technique veers away from traditional symmetry by placing different sizes on one side only or by staggering them creatively across seams.
It creates eye-catching patterns that make even basic attire effortlessly chic. All without compromising on comfort during wearability sessions around daily lives alike.