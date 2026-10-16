5 easy hairstyles to look polished while traveling
What's the story
Traveling often means limited time and resources, but that does not mean you have to compromise on style. Quick hairstyles can be a lifesaver for those busy mornings or unexpected events during your journey. Whether you are heading to a business meeting or exploring a new city, these five easy hairstyles will keep you looking polished without much effort. Perfect for any traveler looking to maintain their appearance on the go.
Tip 1
Sleek low bun
A sleek low bun is perfect for a polished look with minimal effort.
Start by brushing your hair back to eliminate tangles.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band.
Twist the ponytail around itself to form a bun, and secure it with bobby pins.
This style is ideal for both casual outings and formal occasions.
Tip 2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is a go-to hairstyle for its effortless charm and practicality.
Pull your hair into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around the base before securing it with an elastic band or scrunchie.
Let some strands fall naturally around your face for a relaxed vibe.
This style works well when you are short on time but still want to look chic.
Tip 3
Braided crown
A braided crown adds an elegant touch without requiring much time or skill.
Part your hair down the middle, and start braiding each side from the front toward the back of your head.
Once both braids are complete, wrap them around like a crown, and pin them in place with bobby pins or hairpins.
Tip 4
Half-up half-down twist
The half-up, half-down twist gives you versatility by combining the best of both worlds: some hair up, some down!
Take two sections from either side of your head above ear level; twist each section toward the back before pinning together at the center point using small clips or pins.
This way, the rest of your locks flow freely below.
Tip 5
Simple side braid
For those who prefer simplicity, the side braid is the best choice.
Just gather all your hair to one side, and start braiding from the top downwards, securing the end with an elastic band.
This easy-to-do style is perfect for any occasion, be it a casual day out or a formal event, making it a must-have for every traveler.