Tropical twist: Cooking with papaya seeds
What's the story
The papaya seeds you've been throwing away are about to become your new secret ingredient!
Packed with nutrients and boasting a distinct flavor reminiscent of black pepper and mustard, these versatile seeds can elevate your meals from everyday to exotic.
Read on to discover five creative ways to use papaya seeds in your cooking, and get ready to add a tropical twist to your culinary repertoire.
Salad dressing
Papaya seed dressing
An easy way to introduce papaya seeds to your diet is by adding them to salad dressings.
Simply blend one tablespoon of fresh papaya seeds with olive oil, vinegar, honey, and a pinch of salt to create a tangy and peppery dressing.
This mixture not only provides a unique taste to your greens but also enhances the nutritional profile of your salad.
Smoothie boost
Digestive aid smoothie
If you are searching for natural digestive aids, consider blending papaya seeds into your smoothies.
Just add one teaspoon of dried papaya seeds to your favorite smoothie recipe.
They pair well with fruits like banana or pineapple, yogurt or coconut milk, and ice for a refreshing drink.
The enzymes in the seeds act as natural tenderizers, breaking down proteins and supporting digestion.
Protein tenderizer
Papaya seed marinade
Although this article does not explicitly mention non-veg recipes, papaya seeds serve as an excellent natural protein tenderizer, thanks to their enzymes.
For vegetarians, try marinating tofu or paneer with it.
Simply blend the seeds with your favorite herbs and spices, then coat your protein of choice for a minimum of two hours before cooking.
Herbal tea
Exotic papaya seed tea
Papaya seed tea is a unique and refreshing break from your usual herbal teas.
Simply dry some papaya seeds and grind them coarsely.
Boil water and add one teaspoon of ground papaya seeds for each cup of water. Allow it to steep for ten minutes before straining it into your teacups.
This flavorful tea boasts a host of health benefits, including improved digestion.
Spice mix
Spicy papaya seed seasoning
For a creative twist, dry and grind papaya seeds with sea salt, chili flakes, and turmeric to make a spicy seasoning mix.
This blend brings depth and warmth to dishes - think roasted veggies with a kick or soups with an unexpected edge.
It's a fun way to harness the unique taste of papaya seeds in your culinary creations.