How to get more volume with a layered haircut
What's the story
Layered cuts are a popular choice for those looking to add volume to their hair. By cutting hair at different lengths, layers can create the illusion of thickness and bounce. This technique works well with various hair types and lengths, making it a versatile option for many. Whether you have fine or thick hair, layered cuts can enhance your hairstyle without drastic changes.
#1
Understanding the basics of layering
Layering involves cutting hair at different lengths to add dimension and movement.
The technique works by removing weight from the hair, allowing it to fall more freely.
This can be especially beneficial for people with fine or flat hair, as it gives them more body and lift.
A good stylist will know how to place layers according to your face shape and hair type.
#2
Choosing the right layer style
The right style of layers depends on your personal preference and hair type.
For fine hair, short layers near the crown can add volume without making the hair look thinner.
Long layers on medium-length or long hair can add movement without losing length.
Consult with a stylist to find out what works best for you.
#3
Maintenance tips for layered cuts
Maintaining a layered cut requires regular trims every six to eight weeks to keep the shape intact.
Use volumizing shampoos and conditioners designed for your specific hair type to maintain the volume between salon visits.
Styling products like mousse or root-lifting sprays can also help maintain lift at the roots.
#4
Styling techniques for added volume
Styling techniques play a crucial role in maximizing the volume of layered cuts.
Blow-drying upside down is one effective method to add lift at the roots.
Using round brushes while blow-drying can further enhance this effect by creating natural waves and curls, which add texture and fullness to your hairstyle.