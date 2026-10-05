Bet you haven't tried sev tameta like this
What's the story
Sev tameta is a popular dish that combines the tanginess of tomatoes with the crunch of sev. This versatile dish can be customized in various ways to suit different taste preferences. Here are five delicious variations of sev tameta that you can try. Each variation offers a unique twist on the classic recipe, making it an exciting addition to any meal.
Poha fusion
Sev tameta with poha twist
This variation adds poha (flattened rice) to the mix, giving it a wholesome texture.
The poha is soaked and cooked with tomatoes and spices before being topped with sev.
This fusion adds volume and makes the dish more filling, perfect for those who enjoy a hearty meal.
Chilla combo
Sev tameta with besan chilla
Pairing sev tameta with besan chilla (gram flour pancakes) makes for a protein-rich meal.
The pancakes are made by mixing gram flour with spices and cooking them on a hot griddle.
Served alongside sev tameta, this combo ensures you get both taste and nutrition.
Yogurt addition
Sev tameta with dahi (yogurt) drizzle
Adding a drizzle of dahi over sev tameta adds creaminess and balances the tangy flavors of the dish.
The coolness of yogurt complements the spiciness of sev tameta, making it more palatable for those who prefer milder flavors.
Chutney Spice
Sev tameta with green chutney kick
For those who like their food spicy, adding green chutney to sev tameta is a great option.
The chutney, made with coriander, mint, green chilies, and lemon juice, adds an extra layer of flavor.
This way, the dish is spicier and more flavorful, making it a great option for those who like a kick in their morning meal.
Veggie boost
Sev tameta with mixed vegetables
Incorporating mixed vegetables like peas or bell peppers into sev tameta not only enhances its nutritional value but also adds color and texture.
The vegetables are cooked along with tomatoes before being topped with sev, making every bite a balanced mix of flavors and nutrients.