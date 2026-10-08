These pea-based recipes are a must-try!
What's the story
Green peas are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any vegetarian dish with their vibrant color and subtle sweetness. They are packed with nutrients and can be used in a number of recipes, making them a staple in many cuisines. Here are five delightful vegetarian dishes that highlight the magic of green peas, giving you a taste of their unique flavor and texture.
Dish 1
Creamy pea risotto
Creamy pea risotto is a comforting dish that combines Arborio rice with fresh green peas.
The creaminess comes from the slow cooking of the rice, which releases starches to create a velvety texture.
Fresh peas add a pop of color and sweetness, making this dish both visually appealing and delicious.
A sprinkle of Parmesan cheese enhances its rich flavor, making it an ideal choice for any meal.
Dish 2
Pea and mint soup
Pea and mint soup is a refreshing starter or light meal option.
The sweetness of green peas pairs perfectly with the coolness of mint leaves, creating an invigorating combination.
This soup is usually pureed until smooth, giving it a silky consistency.
It's often served warm or chilled, depending on personal preference, and can be garnished with mint leaves for added freshness.
Dish 3
Green pea pancakes
Green pea pancakes are an innovative twist on traditional pancakes by incorporating mashed green peas into the batter.
These savory pancakes have a subtle sweetness from the peas and can be enjoyed as breakfast or as a snack throughout the day.
They can be served plain, or topped with yogurt or chutney for added flavor.
Dish 4
Spicy pea curry
Spicy pea curry brings together tender green peas with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
The spices lend depth to the dish while allowing the natural sweetness of the peas to shine through.
Served over rice or with flatbread like naan or roti, this curry makes for a hearty meal that's both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 5
Pea pesto pasta
Pea pesto pasta is an exciting spin on classic pesto by replacing basil with fresh green peas.
Blended with garlic, nuts such as pine nuts or almonds, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, this vibrant green sauce coats pasta beautifully.
It makes for an easy yet flavorful meal option that is perfect any time of year.