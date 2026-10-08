These pea-based recipes are a must-try!

Creamy pea risotto is a comforting dish that combines Arborio rice with fresh green peas.

The creaminess comes from the slow cooking of the rice, which releases starches to create a velvety texture.

Fresh peas add a pop of color and sweetness, making this dish both visually appealing and delicious.

A sprinkle of Parmesan cheese enhances its rich flavor, making it an ideal choice for any meal.