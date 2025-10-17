Khus khus, or poppy seeds, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the simplest of dishes. Famous for its nutty flavor and crunchy texture, khus khus can be used in a variety of recipes. Here are five delightful khus khus recipes that will add an exciting dimension to your culinary repertoire. Each recipe highlights the unique qualities of khus khus, making it a must-try for anyone looking to experiment with new flavors.

Dish 1 Khus khus and coconut chutney Khus khus and coconut chutney is a delicious accompaniment to dosas and idlis. Blend fresh coconut, roasted khus khus, green chilies, and ginger with a pinch of salt. The result is a creamy chutney that balances the spiciness of your main dish. The nutty flavor of khus khus adds depth to this traditional condiment, making it an ideal pairing for breakfast or snacks.

Dish 2 Spicy khus khus curry Spicy khus khus curry is a unique take on traditional curries. Saute onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger with spices like cumin and coriander. Add ground khus khus to the mix and let it simmer until thickened. This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads and offers a rich texture with the earthy taste of poppy seeds.

Dish 3 Khus khus rice pilaf Khus khus rice pilaf is an aromatic dish that combines basmati rice with roasted khus khus for added crunch. Cook rice with sauteed onions, peas, and spices like cardamom and cinnamon for flavor enhancement. The addition of khus khus gives this pilaf an interesting twist, while retaining its classic appeal as a side dish or main course.

Dish 4 Sweet khus khus pudding Sweet khus khus pudding makes for a delightful dessert option by combining milk, sugar, cardamom powder, and ground poppy seeds into one creamy mixture cooked over low heat until thickened. Garnish it off with nuts like almonds or pistachios if you want some extra texture contrast against the smoothness provided by the pudding base itself.