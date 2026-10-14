Bored of regular vegetables? Give turnips a try
What's the story
Often ignored, turnips are a versatile vegetable that can add a unique flavor to a range of dishes. With their slightly peppery taste and crunchy texture, turnips can be an interesting addition to your culinary repertoire. Here are five savory turnip recipes that will make you see this humble vegetable in a whole new light. Each recipe highlights the distinct qualities of turnips, making them a delightful choice for any meal.
Dish 1
Turnip and potato mash
Turnip and potato mash is a creamy side dish that marries the earthy flavor of turnips with the comforting taste of potatoes.
Boil equal parts of diced turnips and potatoes until tender. Mash them together with butter, milk, salt, and pepper until smooth.
This dish goes well with roasted vegetables, or as a bed for your favorite stew.
Dish 2
Spicy turnip fries
For a healthy twist on traditional fries, try spicy turnip fries.
Cut turnips into thin strips, and toss them in olive oil, paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius for about 25 minutes or until crispy.
These fries make an excellent snack or side dish to accompany sandwiches or burgers.
Dish 3
Turnip greens stir-fry
Turnip greens stir-fry is an excellent way to use the leafy tops of turnips.
Saute chopped garlic in olive oil until fragrant, before adding washed and chopped turnip greens.
Cook until wilted, then add soy sauce and sesame seeds for flavor enhancement.
This quick stir-fry pairs well with rice or noodles.
Dish 4
Roasted turnip soup
Roasted turnip soup is perfect for those chilly days when you need something warm and comforting.
Roast diced turnips with onions until caramelized, then blend them with vegetable broth until smooth.
Season with thyme, salt, and pepper for added depth of flavor. Serve hot with crusty bread on the side.
Dish 5
Turnip gratin delight
Turnip gratin delight combines layers of thinly sliced turnips baked in cream sauce, topped with cheese until golden brown.
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
Arrange slices in a baking dish, pour over the cream mixture seasoned lightly with nutmeg, and then sprinkle generously with grated cheese before baking for 40 minutes.
Enjoy this rich, indulgent dish as a main course or side option at dinner parties.