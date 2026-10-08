You must try these dishes using tigernuts
What's the story
African tigernuts, also known as earth almond or chufa, are gaining popularity due to their nutritional benefits and versatility in cooking. These small tubers are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a healthy addition to various dishes. They have a slightly sweet and nutty flavor that can enhance the taste of many recipes. Here are five unique dishes that highlight the culinary potential of African tigernuts.
Dish 1
Tigernut porridge delight
Tigernut porridge is a creamy breakfast option that combines the goodness of tigernuts with oats or millet.
To prepare this dish, soak tigernuts overnight and blend them into a smooth paste.
Cook the paste with water or milk until it reaches your desired consistency.
Sweeten with honey or maple syrup, and top with fresh fruits like bananas or berries for added flavor.
Dish 2
Crunchy tigernut granola bars
For a healthy snack on the go, try making crunchy tigernut granola bars.
Mix rolled oats, chopped nuts, dried fruits, and roasted tigernuts in a bowl.
Bind the mixture with honey or agave syrup, and press it into a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
Bake until golden brown, and cut into bars once cooled.
Dish 3
Savory tigernut salad bowl
A savory salad bowl featuring roasted tigernuts adds texture and nutrition to your meal.
Start by roasting the tigernuts until crispy.
Toss them with mixed greens, like spinach or arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, avocado chunks, and a light vinaigrette dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Dish 4
Sweet tigernut milkshake
For those who love sweet treats without dairy products, try making a tigernut milkshake.
Blend soaked tigernuts with almond milk, vanilla extract, and a sweetener of your choice. Blend until smooth and creamy.
Serve chilled, and garnish with whipped coconut cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon for an added touch of flavor.
Tip 5
Delicious tigernut cookies
Baking cookies with ground tigernut flour is an innovative way to enjoy these nutritious tubers.
Mix the flour with butter, sugar, vanilla extract, baking soda, and chocolate chips.
Shape the dough into small balls, and bake them on a parchment-lined tray until golden brown.
Let the cookies cool before serving, and enjoy them as a delightful treat any time of day.