Love chickpeas? Try these incredible African recipes
What's the story
Chickpeas, a versatile legume, are a staple in many African cuisines. Packed with protein and fiber, they serve as a nutritious base for several traditional dishes. From savory stews to hearty salads, chickpeas are prepared in various ways across the continent. Here are five African chickpea dishes that highlight the diverse culinary traditions and flavors of the region.
Dish 1
Moroccan chickpea tagine
Moroccan chickpea tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries the earthy flavors of chickpeas with aromatic spices, such as cumin, coriander, and cinnamon.
Cooked in a tagine pot, this dish is usually paired with vegetables like carrots and potatoes.
The slow cooking allows the spices to meld beautifully, resulting in a rich and flavorful meal that is often served over couscous or rice.
Dish 2
Ethiopian chickpea stew (shiro)
Shiro is a popular Ethiopian stew made from ground chickpeas and spices.
This thick stew is commonly eaten with injera, a sourdough flatbread that serves as both a plate and utensil.
Shiro can be made with different spice blends, giving it a unique taste depending on the region of Ethiopia.
It's a comforting dish that showcases the simplicity and depth of Ethiopian cuisine.
Dish 3
Tunisian chickpea salad
A refreshing option, Tunisian chickpea salad combines boiled chickpeas with fresh vegetables, like tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers.
Dressed with olive oil and lemon juice, this salad is light yet satisfying.
It is commonly served as an appetizer or side dish at meals throughout Tunisia. The bright flavors make it an ideal choice for warm weather dining.
Dish 4
Nigerian chickpea jollof rice
Nigerian jollof rice is famous all over Africa for its deliciousness, and the chickpea variant makes it even better.
In this dish, cooked chickpeas are added to the classic jollof rice, which is cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices like thyme and bay leaves.
The addition of chickpeas not only adds nutrition but also makes the texture richer, without losing the traditional taste.
Dish 5
Senegalese chickpea fritters (accara)
Accara are Senegalese fritters made from ground chickpeas mixed with onions and spices before being deep-fried until golden brown.
These crispy bites are usually served as street food snacks or appetizers at home gatherings across Senegal.
They provide an easy way to enjoy legumes while on the go or at social events without compromising on flavor or nutrition.