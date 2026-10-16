Love chickpeas? Try these incredible African recipes

Moroccan chickpea tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries the earthy flavors of chickpeas with aromatic spices, such as cumin, coriander, and cinnamon.

Cooked in a tagine pot, this dish is usually paired with vegetables like carrots and potatoes.

The slow cooking allows the spices to meld beautifully, resulting in a rich and flavorful meal that is often served over couscous or rice.