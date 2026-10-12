Got quinoa? Try these tasty recipes from around the world
What's the story
Quinoa, the ancient grain, is taking the world by storm with its versatility and nutritional benefits. Native to South America, quinoa is now a global favorite for its protein-rich content and gluten-free nature. From salads to desserts, quinoa can be used in a variety of dishes from different cuisines. Let us explore some international recipes that highlight quinoa's adaptability and global appeal.
Dish 1
Quinoa tabbouleh: A Middle Eastern twist
Tabbouleh is a famous Middle Eastern salad that usually uses bulgur wheat.
However, using quinoa instead of bulgur gives a protein-packed twist to this classic dish.
The salad has fresh parsley, mint, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon juice, and olive oil.
The nutty flavor of quinoa goes well with the fresh herbs and vegetables. This version of tabbouleh is not just nutritious, but also colorful and refreshing.
Dish 2
Quinoa stir-fry: An Asian-inspired delight
Quinoa stir-fry is an easy way to relish this grain with Asian flavors.
Sautéed vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, and snap peas, are combined with cooked quinoa in a wok or skillet.
Soy sauce or tamari adds depth of flavor while keeping the dish gluten-free if desired.
This recipe is quick to prepare and makes for a satisfying meal that highlights the versatility of quinoa in Asian cuisine.
Dish 3
Quinoa stuffed bell peppers: A Mediterranean favorite
Stuffed bell peppers are a Mediterranean favorite that can be easily adapted with quinoa as the filling base.
The peppers are filled with cooked quinoa mixed with black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, herbs like oregano or basil, and spices such as cumin or paprika for added flavor.
Baked until tender, these stuffed peppers make for a hearty meal rich in nutrients.
Dish 4
Quinoa pudding: A sweet Indian-inspired treat
Quinoa pudding is an Indian-inspired dessert that uses milk or plant-based alternatives, flavored with cardamom and saffron for aromatic notes.
Sweetened naturally with honey or maple syrup, it is topped off with nuts like almonds or pistachios for crunchiness.
This creamy pudding showcases how versatile quinoa can be even when it comes to desserts, making it an excellent choice for those looking for healthier alternatives without compromising taste.