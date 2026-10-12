Got quinoa? Try these tasty recipes from around the world

Tabbouleh is a famous Middle Eastern salad that usually uses bulgur wheat.

However, using quinoa instead of bulgur gives a protein-packed twist to this classic dish.

The salad has fresh parsley, mint, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon juice, and olive oil.

The nutty flavor of quinoa goes well with the fresh herbs and vegetables. This version of tabbouleh is not just nutritious, but also colorful and refreshing.