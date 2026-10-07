5 authentic kohlrabi recipes to make at home

Kohlrabi slaw is a refreshing take on the classic coleslaw.

By shredding kohlrabi and mixing it with carrots and a tangy dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, and honey, you get a crunchy side dish that goes well with any meal.

The natural sweetness of kohlrabi balances the acidity of the dressing, making it an ideal accompaniment for grilled vegetables or sandwiches.