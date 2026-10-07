5 authentic kohlrabi recipes to make at home
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is taking the culinary world by storm with its unique texture and mild flavor. Often overshadowed by more popular vegetables, kohlrabi is now being recognized for its potential to elevate everyday dishes. With a crisp texture similar to that of turnips or cabbage, kohlrabi can be used in a variety of recipes that are both nutritious and delicious. Here are five innovative ways to incorporate kohlrabi into your meals.
Dish 1
Kohlrabi slaw with a twist
Kohlrabi slaw is a refreshing take on the classic coleslaw.
By shredding kohlrabi and mixing it with carrots and a tangy dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, and honey, you get a crunchy side dish that goes well with any meal.
The natural sweetness of kohlrabi balances the acidity of the dressing, making it an ideal accompaniment for grilled vegetables or sandwiches.
Dish 2
Creamy kohlrabi soup
Transform kohlrabi into a creamy soup by simmering it with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a velvety texture without any dairy products.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or dill for added flavor.
This comforting soup is perfect for chilly days and provides a healthy alternative to traditional creamy soups.
Dish 3
Kohlrabi fries: A healthy snack alternative
For those looking for healthier snack options, kohlrabi fries are an excellent choice.
Cut kohlrabi into fry-like shapes, and toss them in olive oil along with spices such as paprika or cumin.
Bake them in the oven until golden brown and crispy on the outside, but tender on the inside.
These fries offer a satisfying crunch without the excess calories of regular potato fries.
Dish 4
Stir-fried kohlrabi noodles
Kohlrabi noodles make an interesting substitute for regular pasta dishes.
Spiralize fresh kohlrabi into noodle-like shapes, and stir-fry them with vegetables such as bell peppers or broccoli in soy sauce or teriyaki sauce.
The result is a light yet filling dish that goes well with various sauces while keeping carbs low.
Dish 5
Pickled kohlrabis for added zest
Pickling enhances the flavor profile of kohlrabis by adding a tangy zestiness.
Slice the kohlrabis thinly, and submerge them in a vinegar solution with sugar and spices like mustard seeds or coriander.
After a few days of pickling, the kohlrabis are ready to be used as a condiment on sandwiches or salads, adding a burst of flavor to your meals.