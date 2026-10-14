Improve shoulder flexibility with these exercises
What's the story
Shoulder mobility is important for overall upper body health and function. Improving shoulder flexibility can help you perform daily activities with greater ease, reduce the risk of injury, and enhance athletic performance. Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can significantly improve the range of motion in your shoulders. Here are five effective exercises that target shoulder flexibility, each designed to address different aspects of shoulder mobility.
Circular motion
Arm circles for shoulder mobility
Arm circles are a simple but effective exercise to improve shoulder mobility.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height.
Start making small circles with your arms, gradually increasing their size.
Do ten circles forward and ten backward.
This exercise warms up the shoulder joints and increases blood flow, making them more flexible.
Horizontal stretch
Cross-body shoulder stretch
The cross-body shoulder stretch targets the deltoid muscles and upper back.
Start by standing or sitting comfortably. Use your right hand to pull your left arm across your chest, holding it just above the elbow.
Hold this position for fifteen seconds before switching sides.
This stretch helps relieve tension in the shoulders and increases flexibility over time.
Vertical stretch
Doorway stretch for pectorals
The doorway stretch is great for opening up tight pectoral muscles, which can restrict shoulder movement.
Stand in a doorway with both hands placed on either side of the frame at about shoulder height.
Step forward slightly until you feel a gentle stretch across your chest and shoulders.
Hold for 20 seconds before stepping back out of the stretch.
Rotational exercise
Shoulder dislocations with a stick
Shoulder dislocations with a stick improve rotational flexibility in the shoulders.
Take a broomstick or resistance band, holding it wide with both hands.
Raise it over your head, keeping your arms straight, and lower it behind your back.
This should be done slowly and carefully, avoiding any discomfort.
Adjust grip width for comfort, aiming for ten repetitions, gradually increasing as flexibility improves.
Vertical movement
Wall slides for scapular mobility
Wall slides are great for improving scapular mobility and shoulder stability.
Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away.
Press your lower back against the wall and raise your arms to form a "W" shape.
Slide your arms up to form a "Y" shape, then return to the starting position.
Repeat 10 times, keeping your elbows and wrists in contact with the wall.