5 tasty ways to add sprouted moong to breakfast
What's the story
Sprouted moong is a versatile ingredient that can be easily converted into delicious breakfasts. Rich in protein and easy to digest, it can add extra nutrition and texture to everyday meals. Here are five innovative ways to enjoy sprouted moong in your morning meal. Each option offers a unique flavor profile and nutritional benefits, making them ideal for those looking to start their day with a healthy yet satisfying breakfast.
Chaat
Sprouted moong chaat delight
Sprouted moong chaat is a tangy and spicy breakfast option that combines sprouted moong with potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and a medley of spices.
This dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice for an extra zing.
The combination of textures from crunchy vegetables and soft sprouts makes it an appealing choice for chaat lovers.
Dosa
Moong dal dosa twist
Moong dal dosa is a thin, crispy pancake made from ground sprouted moong.
This South Indian-inspired breakfast is served with coconut chutney or sambar.
The fermentation process involved in making dosas adds probiotics, which are good for gut health.
This dish is a great way to enjoy the health benefits of sprouted moong while indulging in traditional flavors.
Upma
Sprouted moong upma fusion
Upma is a savory porridge-like dish prepared with semolina or rice flakes. But you can make it healthier by adding sprouted moong to the mix.
Sauteed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, and vegetables like peas and carrots, this dish is nutritious and filling.
The earthy flavor of sprouted moong complements the spices perfectly.
Poha
Moong sprouts poha variation
Poha is another popular breakfast option made from flattened rice flakes cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, peanuts, onions, green chilies, and sometimes potatoes.
Adding sprouted moong gives an extra crunch, along with protein content, making it more filling without compromising on taste or texture.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving for added freshness.
Paratha
Sprouted moong paratha innovation
Parathas stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes mixed with finely chopped onions, green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, and cooked sprouted moong make for a wholesome meal option.
These are usually served hot off the tava (griddle) with butter or ghee, along with yogurt or pickles on the side, depending on personal preference.