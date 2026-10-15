5 street-style masala dhokla recipes you need to try
What's the story
A popular snack from Gujarat, dhokla is a steamed, spongy cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter. Street-style masala dhokla ups the ante with spices and flavors, making it a favorite among street food lovers. Here are five recipes that will help you recreate the magic of street-side dhokla at home. Each recipe has its own twist, but all promise deliciousness.
Dish 1
Classic spiced dhokla
Classic spiced dhokla is a staple in most street food stalls. Made with fermented batter of rice and chickpea flour, it is steamed to perfection.
The addition of turmeric, ginger, and green chilies gives it a distinct flavor.
Served with coriander chutney or sweet tamarind sauce, this version is loved for its simplicity and taste.
Dish 2
Turmeric-infused dhokla
Turmeric-infused dhokla is another variation that highlights the earthy flavor of turmeric.
The vibrant yellow color makes it visually appealing as well.
This version often has a hint of lemon juice for added zestiness.
It can be garnished with fresh coriander leaves to enhance its aroma and presentation.
Dish 3
Spicy green chili dhokla
For those who love their food spicy, green chili dhokla is an ideal pick.
The batter is mixed with finely chopped green chilies before steaming, giving it a fiery kick while keeping the texture light and fluffy.
It goes well with cooling yogurt-based dips or tangy chutneys.
Dish 4
Sweet and spicy jaggery dhokla
Sweet and spicy jaggery dhokla gives you the best of both worlds by adding jaggery into the mix.
The sweetness balances out the spices, like cumin powder and black pepper, used in the batter itself.
This unique combination makes every bite an explosion of flavors without overpowering any single element.
Dish 5
Coconut-flavored dhokla
Coconut-flavored dhokla brings tropical notes into this traditional snack through grated coconut added directly into the mixture before steaming it.
It adds subtle sweetness and nutty flavors.
These pair well with tangy accompaniments like lemon pickle or mint chutney, making the dish even more enjoyable.