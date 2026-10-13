5 stylish updos for short hair
What's the story
Short hair can be just as versatile as long hair when it comes to styling. Updos for short hair offer a chic and sophisticated look without the need for lengthy locks. Whether you are preparing for a special occasion or just want to switch up your everyday style, these five stylish updos will give you plenty of inspiration. From elegant twists to playful buns, there is an updo for everyone with short hair.
#1
Twisted elegance
Twisted elegance is a classic updo that works wonders for short hair.
By twisting sections of your hair and pinning them at the back, you get a refined look that is perfect for formal events.
This style is easy to achieve with just a few bobby pins, some styling gel, or mousse to keep everything in place.
It is ideal for those who want an understated, yet elegant, appearance.
#2
Playful top knot
The playful top knot is a fun and trendy option for short-haired beauties.
Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around itself, and secure it with an elastic band or pins.
This style adds height and volume, making it perfect for casual outings or even office wear.
The top knot gives you the freedom to play with accessories like headbands or decorative pins.
#3
Braided crown
A braided crown gives a romantic touch to short hair.
Start by braiding two sections from either side of your head, and wrap them around like a crown, securing them at the back with pins or clips.
This intricate style works well for weddings or parties where you want to make an impression without compromising on comfort.
#4
Sleek low bun
The sleek low bun is ideal for those who prefer minimalism with maximum impact.
Pull your hair back into a low ponytail, twist it into a bun at the nape of your neck, and secure it tightly with elastics and pins, if needed.
This polished look is perfect for professional settings, as well as evening events where sophistication is key.
#5
Messy half-updo
For those who love laid-back vibes but still want some structure in their hairstyle, the messy half-updo is perfect.
Just take two small sections from the front sides of your head, twist them slightly toward the back, and pin them loosely together.
This way, the rest of your tresses fall freely, giving you a carefree yet styled appearance.