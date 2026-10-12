Don't toss jackfruit seeds! Try these ideas instead
What's the story
Often ignored, jackfruit seeds are a powerhouse of nutrition and can be a great addition to your meals. These seeds are packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them an ideal ingredient for a variety of dishes. By including jackfruit seeds in your cooking, you can explore new flavors and textures while reaping their health benefits. Here are five creative ways to use jackfruit seeds in your kitchen.
Snack time
Roasted jackfruit seed snack
Roasting jackfruit seeds is the simplest way to enjoy them as a crunchy snack.
Simply boil the seeds until soft, then roast them with a dash of salt and spices of your choice.
The result is a delicious snack that can be munched on at any time of the day.
This method not only enhances the flavor but also makes the nutrients more accessible.
Baking twist
Jackfruit seed flour for baking
Jackfruit seed flour is an excellent gluten-free alternative for baking.
Simply dry out the seeds and grind them into a fine powder to make this flour.
It can be used in bread, pancakes, or cookies, giving an extra boost of protein and fiber, without changing the taste much.
This substitution is ideal for those looking for gluten-free options without compromising on taste.
Curry delight
Creamy jackfruit seed curry
Jackfruit seeds make for a creamy base when blended into curries.
Boil the seeds until soft, then blend them with spices like turmeric and cumin to make a smooth paste.
Add this paste to your favorite vegetable curry for added richness and a nutritional punch.
The creamy texture goes well with rice or flatbreads.
Spread joy
Jackfruit seed hummus spread
Transform boiled jackfruit seeds into a nutritious hummus spread by blending them with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and tahini.
This twist on traditional hummus provides an extra protein boost while retaining the creamy consistency we all love.
Use it as a dip for veggies or spread it on sandwiches for added flavor.
Stir-fry fusion
Stir-fried jackfruit seeds with vegetables
Incorporate jackfruit seeds into stir-fries by first boiling them until tender.
Then, sauté with vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli in soy sauce or tamari for flavor enhancement.
This dish not only adds variety but also ensures you get the benefits of both the seed's nutrition and the vibrant colors of fresh produce.