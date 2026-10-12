Add a golden touch to your meals with turmeric

This comforting vegetable soup is perfect for any season.

Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until fragrant.

Add chopped carrots, celery, and potatoes, along with a teaspoon of turmeric powder.

Pour in vegetable broth and let it simmer until the vegetables are tender.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

The turmeric adds an earthy flavor while boosting the soup's nutritional profile.