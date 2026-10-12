Add a golden touch to your meals with turmeric
What's the story
Turmeric, a vibrant yellow spice, is famous for its health benefits and culinary versatility. It can be added to several dishes to give a warm color and subtle flavor. Here are five delightful turmeric recipes that are easy to make and will add a unique twist to your meals. From savory soups to refreshing drinks, these recipes highlight the magic of turmeric in everyday cooking.
Dish 1
Turmeric-infused vegetable soup
This comforting vegetable soup is perfect for any season.
Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until fragrant.
Add chopped carrots, celery, and potatoes, along with a teaspoon of turmeric powder.
Pour in vegetable broth and let it simmer until the vegetables are tender.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
The turmeric adds an earthy flavor while boosting the soup's nutritional profile.
Dish 2
Golden turmeric rice
Golden turmeric rice is an easy side dish that goes with almost everything.
Cook basmati rice as per package instructions.
In a separate pan, heat some oil and add cumin seeds, followed by one teaspoon of turmeric powder.
Stir in cooked rice along with peas and raisins for sweetness.
Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving for an extra burst of flavor.
Dish 3
Turmeric-spiced chickpea salad
This refreshing salad mixes chickpeas with fresh veggies and a hint of spice from turmeric.
Start by mixing canned chickpeas, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion slices in a bowl.
In another bowl, mix olive oil, lemon juice, one teaspoon ground cumin, one-half teaspoon ground coriander, and one-half teaspoon turmeric powder.
Drizzle over the salad ingredients before tossing everything together gently.
Drink 1
Golden milk latte
Golden milk latte is a warm drink that combines milk (or a plant-based alternative) with spices like cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, and, of course, turmeric!
Heat milk on a low flame until steaming, then whisk in all the spices mentioned above, along with honey or maple syrup if you like.
Enjoy this soothing drink any time of day!
Drink 2
Turmeric smoothie bowl
Start your day with a vibrant smoothie bowl loaded with the goodness of turmeric!
Blend bananas, mangoes, coconut milk, and a teaspoon of turmeric powder until smooth.
Pour into a bowl, and top with sliced almonds, chia seeds, and fresh berries.
This colorful breakfast option is not only visually appealing but also packed with nutrients to kickstart your morning!