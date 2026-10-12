Mint + cumin: A flavorful duo you must try
What's the story
Mint and cumin are two of the most versatile spices that can elevate the flavor of a variety of dishes. While mint lends a refreshing, cool taste, cumin adds an earthy, warm note. Together, they create a balanced flavor profile that can enhance both savory and sweet dishes. Here are five creative ways to use mint and cumin in your cooking.
Dish 1
Mint-cumin yogurt dip
A mint-cumin yogurt dip makes for a refreshing accompaniment to snacks.
Mix fresh mint leaves, roasted cumin seeds, yogurt, and a pinch of salt for a simple yet flavorful dip.
The coolness of mint with the warmth of cumin makes this dip perfect for serving with vegetable sticks or crackers.
Drink 1
Spiced mint tea
Spiced mint tea is an aromatic drink that combines the refreshing taste of mint with the earthy notes of cumin.
Steep fresh mint leaves in hot water, along with a few crushed cumin seeds.
This tea can be enjoyed warm or chilled, and makes for a soothing beverage that aids digestion.
Dish 2
Mint-cumin rice pilaf
Mint-cumin rice pilaf is an aromatic side dish that pairs well with many main courses.
Cook basmati rice with chopped mint leaves and ground cumin for a fragrant pilaf.
The spices infuse the rice with their flavors, making it an excellent accompaniment to curries or grilled vegetables.
Salad 1
Cucumber salad with mint and cumin
A cucumber salad with mint and cumin is a light, refreshing dish for warm weather.
Slice cucumbers thinly, and toss them with chopped mint leaves and ground cumin.
Drizzle some olive oil and lemon juice over the top for added flavor.
This salad goes well with grilled foods, or it can be eaten alone as a light snack.
Condiment 1
Mint-cumin chutney
Mint-cumin chutney is a versatile condiment that goes well with many dishes.
Blend fresh mint leaves with roasted cumin seeds, green chilies, lemon juice, salt, and water until smooth.
This chutney can be used as a spread on sandwiches or served as an accompaniment to Indian meals like dosa or idli.