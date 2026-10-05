Love zucchini? You must try these dishes

Zucchini fritters are a delicious way to relish this vegetable.

Grated zucchini is mixed with herbs like parsley and dill, and then pan-fried until golden brown.

These fritters can be served as an appetizer or side dish, and go well with yogurt or sour cream.

The combination of fresh herbs elevates the taste, making it an ideal option for those who love light, yet flavorful dishes.