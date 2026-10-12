How to style your hair like a vintage diva
What's the story
Vintage hairstyles have always been a favorite among those who want to add a touch of old-world charm to their look. These hairstyles are all about elegance and sophistication, and can be easily recreated at home with the right techniques and tools. From classic waves to intricate updos, vintage hairstyles give you a chance to experiment with different styles for any occasion. Here are some easy tips to help you achieve those timeless looks at home.
Tip 1
Mastering classic waves
Classic waves are a signature of vintage hairstyles, giving a glamorous touch to any look.
To achieve this style, start by parting your hair in the middle.
Use a curling iron with a medium barrel size to create soft curls.
Once you have curled all sections, gently brush through them with a wide-tooth comb for that smooth wave effect.
Finish off with hairspray to keep the waves intact all day long.
Tip 2
Creating an elegant updo
An elegant updo is perfect for formal events or when you want your hair off your face.
Begin by teasing sections of your hair at the crown for volume.
Gather your hair into a low bun or chignon at the nape of your neck, securing it with bobby pins.
For added flair, consider incorporating vintage accessories, like decorative combs or pins.
Tip 3
Achieving pin-up curls
Pin-up curls are iconic in vintage fashion, giving you that playful, yet polished look.
Start by sectioning damp hair into small parts and roll each section around hot rollers or Velcro rollers.
Once cooled down, remove them carefully without disturbing the curl pattern too much.
Use fingers instead of brushes to separate curls gently before applying light-hold hairspray.
Tip 4
Styling with headbands and scarves
Headbands and scarves are versatile accessories that can instantly transform any hairstyle into something vintage-inspired without much effort involved!
Wrap a scarf around your head in a vintage style. Tie it securely under your chin if desired.
Experiment with different styles until you find one that suits your preference.