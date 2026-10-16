Foodies, you must try these mushroom dishes

Creamy mushroom risotto is an Italian classic that marries the earthiness of mushrooms with the creaminess of arborio rice.

Sauté some onions and garlic in olive oil, add arborio rice, and slowly add vegetable broth while stirring continuously.

Once the rice is al dente, mix in sautéed mushrooms, and finish with Parmesan cheese for added richness.

This dish makes for a comforting meal perfect for any occasion.