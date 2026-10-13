Turkish get-ups: A simple exercise for full-body strength
What's the story
Turkish get-ups are a versatile exercise that can improve your overall fitness. The movement combines strength, balance, and coordination, making it a great addition to any workout routine. By performing this exercise regularly, you can experience several benefits that contribute to better physical health and well-being. Here are five surprising benefits of Turkish get-ups that may inspire you to incorporate them into your fitness regimen.
#1
Enhances core stability
Turkish get-ups require a strong core to keep your body stable as you move from lying down to standing up.
This exercise works the muscles in your abdomen and lower back, which are critical for maintaining balance and posture in daily activities.
With regular practice, you can see a noticeable improvement in your core stability, which can help prevent injuries and improve your overall functional fitness.
#2
Improves joint mobility
The Turkish get-up is a dynamic movement that requires a wide range of motion in various joints, including shoulders, hips, and knees.
This exercise promotes flexibility and mobility by encouraging the joints to move through their full range of motion.
Improved joint mobility can lead to better performance in other exercises and activities, while reducing the risk of stiffness or injury.
#3
Boosts cardiovascular endurance
Turkish get-ups mainly build strength.
They also offer cardiovascular benefits because of their intensity and the number of muscle groups they engage at once.
Performing this movement in a controlled but brisk manner can elevate your heart rate, contributing to improved cardiovascular endurance over time.
Incorporating Turkish get-ups into your routine can enhance your heart health alongside building strength.
#4
Enhances coordination skills
Turkish get-ups require precise coordination among different muscle groups as you transition through each phase of the movement.
This coordination improves neuromuscular efficiency, which is the ability of nerves and muscles to work together effectively.
This is important for athletic performance and everyday tasks that require agility or quick reflexes.
#5
Increases total body strength
The Turkish get-up is a compound exercise that works multiple muscle groups at once, including those in the arms, shoulders, chest, back, legs, and glutes.
By engaging so many muscles simultaneously, it builds total body strength more efficiently than isolation exercises alone.
Regularly practicing this movement can lead to significant gains in muscle tone and power across various areas of the body without needing extensive equipment or gym time.